‘India must prioritise developing domestic supply chains’

BENGALURU: India, striving to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, must prioritise developing robust domestic supply chains to support this ambitious goal, Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, has said.

Speaking at the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Institute Day celebrations on Thursday, Nagulapalli emphasised the importance of self-reliance amid global energy transitions. “It is essential that India develops its own supply chains and equips the power sector with cutting-edge technologies to meet our growing demands,” he said.

He urged CPRI to identify at least 10 critical technologies essential for India’s energy security and transition, highlighting the need for industry-academia collaboration and continuous research to develop indigenous solutions.

CPRI should leverage its infrastructure and expertise to drive innovation, he said, calling on the institution to focus on indigenisation, sustainability, and advanced technologies as India marches toward becoming a self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2047.

While India has already achieved over 200 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, the remaining 300 GW requires a concentrated effort to strengthen the domestic value chain, Nagulapalli said, noting that other nations are heavily focused on their energy transitions, making it equally important for India too to prioritise local manufacturing and research.

One of the immediate priorities identified by him was the digitalisation of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems. “While projects like the North East Agra HVDC link are noteworthy, India still relies on imported technologies for critical components. CPRI must lead efforts in developing indigenous HVDC technologies in collaboration with Indian manufacturers under the Make in India initiative,” he said.

The official also stressed the importance of cybersecurity for power systems, training for pump storage projects, and AI-driven smart grids for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and accurate demand forecasting.