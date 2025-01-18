Any change in CM, KPCC chief, my & Rahul’s call: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Friday issued a stern warning to ministers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet and sent out a clear message that he and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take a decision if there is a need for any change either in the government (chief minister’s post) or in the party (KPCC president’s post).

Kharge was forced to issue the statement as ministers in the Siddaramaiah government have been issuing statements on the change in KPCC president’s post triggering controversies.

“We know when there is a need to change and don’t say that there will be a change in CM and DCM posts. Rahul Gandhi and I are there to decide on this,” he told reporters. He suggested that all state Congress leaders should keep their mouths shut. “Deliver on the work given to you by Congress first. The High Command knows when to do what. Casual talk on the change will not help as it only damages the party,” he warned.

Kharge, when the MUDA issue involving Siddaramaiah took twists and turns, had issued a similar statement that the party high command will decide at an appropriate time with regard to change in CM post. “Nobody is inevitable to the party as it will move on despite the change (in CM post),” he had said then.