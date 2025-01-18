DKS, ministers not being replaced in Karnataka: AICC General Secretary Surjewala

BELAGAVI: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday denied speculation that KPCC president DK Shivakumar will be replaced, saying no minister too will be made to quit the cabinet. Talking to the media here, he said such speculation is a BJP-sponsored story which nobody should believe.

To a question, he said there is no reason whatsoever to replace Shivakumar or any minister from the state cabinet. He said Shivakumar is coming here on Saturday ahead of the Congress rally on January 21.

“Why would Shivakumar visit Belagavi now if the party is replacing him as KPCC chief,” he asked.

Over the last few weeks, there has been speculation over Shivakumar’s exit, especially after the PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s purported statement that there is a need for a full-time KPCC president. Several Congress leaders also had opined that since Shivakumar is holding an important portfolio and also the DCM post, it is fair to have another capable leader take up the KPCC president’s post to focus on strengthening the party effectively.

WE CAN’T REPLACE KPCC PRESIDENT: SATISH

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “We don’t have powers to replace KPCC president. We are aware that the party should not get embarrassed (from leaders’ statements). But nobody instructed us to issue statements.”

He told the media at the Belagavi airport that the party leadership need not issue instructions and he is aware of his responsibilities. Responding to Shivakumar’s comment that KPCC top post is not available in any store, Jarkiholi said his own statement has been portrayed wrongly. “I said something on the issue and it was heard (by the media) as something else.

Later, tense party leaders reacted to it differently. Again, you (media) ask me to react to leaders’ statements. The issue will eventually start getting different colours. I think everything will be okay if you ask leaders to react to issues after a few days’ gap,’’ he said.

He clarified that there is no confusion in the party on any issue. There is confusion only when statements issued by leaders are projected differently by the media, he added.