Will work to bring party to power in Karnataka: BJP president BY Vijayendra

MYSURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra here on Friday ruled out any change in the state party BJP, asserting that he will build the party and bring it back to power in the state.

Stating that all confusion would be resolved, he expressed confidence that dissenting voices within the party will wind down as everyone will be taken into confidence. Vijayendra told reporters here that he has successfully completed one year as president of the party and will further sweat it out to organise it.

Asked about Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s comments, he said that the party senior leader should be cautious while attacking or criticising former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who built the party from ground up, as such comments may hurt party workers.

On the attack and death of an ATM cash guard in Bidar, he alleged that such crimes, including the rape of a girl in Kalaburagi and slashing of udders of cows in Chamarajpet, prove that the government has failed to contain anti-national elements and given them a free run.

Vijayendra said the police arrested a Congress worker after BJP protested against the suicide of a farmer, and the farming community and the public are cursing the government.

‘CM will resign’

Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not complete the full term in office and will resign anytime soon. Eight strong aspirants are eyeing the CM gaddi. Though Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is dreaming of becoming chief minister, Siddaramaiah, being a seasoned politician, is prodding Congress leaders to issue statements against Shivakumar. A few others are lobbying to stop Shivakumar from becoming chief minister and are holding dinner meetings, he added.

He accused Siddaramaiah of using the caste census report for political gains and raking up the issue whenever there is a threat to his chair. Terming the caste census as the most unscientific report, he said BJP is not against empowering other communities, but it is wrong to use it as a political tool.