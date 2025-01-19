Over 40 including women booked for obstructing police duty during protest at Chamarajpet station in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Chamarajpet police registered an FIR against over 40 individuals, including women, for obstructing the police in performing their duty and staged the protest on station premises. The accused allegedly pushed the police personnel.

The accused named in the FIR are Mehaboob Khan, president of the Tippu Nagar Masjid Committee, along with Shabbir, Masood, Siddiq, and 40 others.

According to the FIR, a sub-inspector was investigating a case registered at the Chamarajpet police station, where a gang of five youth had assaulted a 21-year-old autorickshaw driver and damaged his vehicle on Tuesday. The same day Nayamath Pasha filed a complaint and the police took Pasha to the location near a masjid in Tippu Nagar for a spot visit.

After the spot visit, the accused Chandan, Saleem, Masood, and Shabbir after learningabout the FIR registered against them, gathered a group of over 40 people, including women at the station premises and staged the protest. No arrests have been made yet.