Changes in government, Congress party unit unlikely soon

The party high command has not issued any clarification further complicating matters. But AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was forced to issue a statement that he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will decide if there has to be a change. “But he did not say that there will be no change, but that it will happen at the appropriate time.

The high command had to walk the tightrope as the Siddaramaiah camp, through Satish Jarkiholi, is trying to consolidate its position. Satish’s brother Ramesh too has the potential to pose a threat to the government which the Congress high command is trying to thwart,” observed another Congress leader.

The opposition BJP being a divided house has turned into a blessing for Congress, observed an analyst.

The transition of power will happen only after bargaining for power between the two camps reaches a logical end. Some of Siddaramaiah’s loyalists are rabble rousing as they fear they would be ignored under changed circumstances, he said.