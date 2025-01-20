Countdown begins: Who will succeed Atheeq as ACS finance?

BENGALURU: With just two weeks to go until LK Atheeq’s retirement, speculation is mounting over who will fill the big shoes of the powerful Additional Chief Secretary – ACS of Finance and ACS to the Chief Minister’s Office. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares his 16th budget, the position of ACS Finance is more crucial than ever, setting the stage for intense political manoeuvring.

Atheeq has had an illustrious career, including key roles with former PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi and at the World Bank. He will leave behind a significant legacy, and finding a worthy successor is no easy task. But the burning question remains: Who will step into his formidable role?

The list of potential candidates is generating significant buzz. At the top of the list is Gaurav Gupta, but there are other strong contenders in the mix. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Uma Mahadevan are also being touted as likely replacements, while SR Umashankar, who is set to retire soon, remains in contention. Some sources, however, suggest that Anjum Parvez, further down the seniority ladder, might be the surprise favourite, and that Girinath could choose to replace Umashankar as ACS, Urban Development Department, when he retires shortly.