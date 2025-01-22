Without Constitution, there would’ve been anarchy, says Kharge

BELAGAVI: To commemorate the centenary of the Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924 under the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a 21-foot-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi by spinning a wheel of traditional charkha on the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Unveiling the statue, Kharge said, “Without the Constitution and democracy, there would be anarchy in this country. In the session held here in 1924, Gandhi had called for abolishing untouchability. This land has historical significance. It is commendable that the party executive meeting was held in Belagavi at the same place where the Congress session was held in 1924. Another special statue of Gandhi is being installed in Kalaburagi too.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “It was a matter of pride that the 1924 session was held in Karnataka, especially Belagavi, under Gandhi’s presidency. At that session, apart from advocating abolition of untouchability, he had sought equality, rural development, and women’s empowerment. Gandhi always remembered Lord Shri Ram. He was never anti-Hindu, but wanted equality and brotherhood in Hinduism. He breathed his last uttering, ‘Hey Ram’. But now, wrong information is being spread about the great person.”

He said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar incorporated Mahatma Gandhi’s principles in the Constitution. A section of people in the country is making attempts to weaken the Constitution. No room should be given to them, he appealed.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader said, “This is a historic event. This is not just a statue-unveiling programme. It is a sacred event to honour freedom fighters and uphold the dignity of the Constitution.”

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism HK Patil said the unveiling of the statue is an unforgettable moment. This is a manifestation of spirit, not an idol, he said, adding that the statue will be an inspiration to Gandhi’s followers.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, PWD and Belagavi district In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and others were present.