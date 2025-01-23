Five water warriors from Karnataka to meet President Murmu for their contributions to Jal Jeevan

BENGALURU: Five exceptional water warriors from Karnataka have been selected for their contributions to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) ahead of the 76th Republic Day.

These water warriors have been selected for their tireless efforts in enhancing water accessibility and improving the lives of rural communities through the mission, which aims to provide clean drinking water to households across the nation.

These five exceptional individuals from Karnataka, who would be meeting President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat around January 26, are Keshava Kotian, chairperson of Gram Panchayat, Badagabettu Village, Udupi District; Sridhar Patil, Grama Panchayat president, Ganjalakheda Village, Kalaburagi; Ananthamma, chairperson of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC), Kere Kondapura, Chitradurga; Shivamma from Kolur village in Koppal taluk; and Virappa Ramappa Chikkur, chairperson of VWSC, Halagali, Bagalkot.