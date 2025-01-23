Kharge’s warning on leadership change keeps Siddaramaiah’s ministers cautious

TUMAKURU : After AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a warning to the ministers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet not to speak out on the change in KPCC president recently, the cautious leaders are weighing their words.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday categorically refused taking political questions, especially revolving around a probable change in guard in the state party unit and the CM’s post.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, after visiting Sree Siddaganga Mutt, Parameshwara seemed to turn extra cautious, while interpreting Kharge’s words on sacrifice “that has become scarce in the Congress”.

At the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Belagavi on Tuesday, Kharge had stated that “In 2004, Sonia Gandhi would have become the PM, but she made economist Dr Manmohan Singh the PM. Today, the question arises, are we prepared for such a sacrifice?”

Replying, Parameshwara said that he could not comprehend what Kharge meant and to whom his words were addressed. “In order to support India’s Freedom Struggle, many Congress leaders had donated their properties and they included Jawaharlal Nehru’s father, Motilal Nehru. But in modern times, the nature of sacrifice has declined in general in society, and that also applies to the Congress,” Kharge had stated.