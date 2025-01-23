Kumaraswamy backs Karnataka’s effort to boost its industry

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to supporting Karnataka’s endeavours to strengthen its industrial and economic base.

During his meeting with state Industries Minister MB Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts in boosting India’s growth story.

According to a statement from the Union minister’s office, Kumaraswamy met with Patil, who led a delegation to seek support and guidance for the state’s upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM).

During the meeting, Patil emphasised Karnataka’s initiatives to attract global investments and enhance industrial growth in the state. Kumaraswamy appreciated Patil’s efforts and wished the GIM great success in bringing transformative opportunities to Karnataka, the release said.

Kumaraswamy had earlier slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for failing to cooperate with the Centre on developmental initiatives. He had criticised the state government for its indifference towards crucial projects like the revival of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravati.

He had expressed displeasure that despite being his home state, the Karnataka government has not extended any support to his efforts. He had even asked Karnataka’s leadership to learn from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had met him multiple times and held discussions over the Vizag Steel Plant.