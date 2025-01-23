Republic Day: Five water warriors from Karnataka to meet President Murmu for exceptional efforts under Jal Jeevan

BENGALURU: Five exceptional water warriors from Karnataka have been selected and invited as special guests for the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

These water warriors have been selected for their tireless efforts in enhancing water accessibility and improving the lives of rural communities through the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean drinking water to households across the nation.

These individuals from Karnataka who would be meeting Union Minister for Jal Shakti Sh. CR Patil on January 27, are Keshava Kotian, chairperson of Gram Panchayat, Badagabettu Village, Udupi District; Sridhar Patil, Grama Panchayat president, Ganjalakheda Village, Kalaburagi; Ananthamma, chairperson of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC), Kere Kondapura, Chitradurga; Shivamma from Kolur village in Koppal taluk; and Virappa Ramappa Chikkur, chairperson of VWSC, Halagali, Bagalkot.