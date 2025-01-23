Siddu camp outplays DKS in Tumakuru Milk Union polls

TUMAKURU : In a masterstroke, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s coterie of ministers -- Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna -- defeated Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s ambition to instal his supporter as Tumakuru Milk Union Limited (Tumul) president. Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, aspires to become Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chief, and in the run-up to the post, they want their supporters at the helm of affairs in Tumul.

But Parameshwara and Rajanna managed to get Pavagada MLA HV Venkatesha, SC (Bhovi) community leader, elected Tumul president on Wednesday. They got him nominated as director by the government on Tuesday with the blessings of Siddaramaiah, and for the very first time, a government nominee became president as the elected directors who identified with the Congress were forced to vote for him.

Venkatesha had planned to switch to the DK Shivakumar camp, but Rajanna managed to retain him by offering the Tumul president’s post.