‘Every culture is part of world heritage, must be preserved’, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

BENGALURU: The world becomes poorer when a culture, religion or civilisation disappears. Every culture is part of the world heritage and must be preserved, said Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He was speaking at ‘The Expressions Summit 2025-Bhaav,’ a cultural festival showcasing performances by hundreds of artists across India.

On the first day of the summit, Art of Living unveiled Sita Charitam, touted as India’s largest Live Performance Art Immersion. This grand production features 500 artists, 30 diverse art forms, and a script inspired by 20 versions of the epic Ramayana.

The performance is set to tour 180 countries. Besides, a troupe of 10 transgender artists from West Bengal performed a visually riveting Bharatanatyam rendition in honour of the seven forms of the Mother Divine.

Acknowledging the diverse gamut of artists, legends and upcoming talents present at Bhaav, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “At the Kumbh, people from various castes and those worshipping different deities gather together in unity. Here at Bhaav, I witness a Kumbh of artists and seekers of art.”

The prestigious Kala Awards 2025 was presented by Ravi Shankar to honour lifelong contributions to Indian arts. Recipients included 94-year-old Veena maestro R Vishweshwaran, mridangam legend Vidwan A Anand, Yakshagana icon Bannanje Suvarna, and garba maestro Atul Purohit among others.