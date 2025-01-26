BJP needs to defuse crisis to be effective Opposition in Karnataka

A fter AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge sternly warned Congress leaders to “shut up and discharge the responsibilities assigned to them”, the public airing of views on internal issues has stopped. It could be a temporary period of calm before the leadership issues resurface. For now, Kharge’s diktat stopped the ruling party from drifting towards chaos and impacting the administration.

On the other hand, there seems to be no end to the BJP’s internal squabbles. Implosions continue to rock the party despite its leadership’s efforts to end it.

In Karnataka — which the BJP considers its gateway to the South — the party is facing a series of crises, with too many fissures. After its legislators Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi and team raised a banner of revolt against the state leadership headed by BY Vijayendra, a public spat between close friends-turned-foes B Sriramulu and Gali Janardhan Reddy exposed the vulnerabilities within the party. The party’s top guns from Ballari went ballistic, making serious accusations against each other, prompting BJP national president JP Nadda’s attempts to assuage Ramulu.

All hell broke loose after the party’s state core committee meeting earlier this week. Former minister Sriramulu was upset with BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal’s comments about him not doing enough in the Sandur bypolls, which BJP lost. During the meeting, he is said to have countered Agarwal but was upset with the comments and more so, for state leaders not coming to his defence.

Sriramulu went public with the developments in a close-door meeting and even accused mining baron-turned-politician Reddy of conspiring against him and misleading the leadership. In return, Reddy dropped a bombshell, saying DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar was trying to get Sriramulu into his party fold to snub PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi, a prominent ST leader in Congress. Shivakumar rubbished the allegations but admitted that before the assembly polls, he had invited Ramulu and around 50 other leaders to the party but the BJP leader had refused the invitation.