14 sub-registrars logged out by Stamps and Registration Dept in Karnataka

BENGALURU: For the past three weeks, a bizarre situation has unfolded across 10 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and one in Mangaluru. Fourteen sub-registrars from the Stamps and Registration Department report to work daily, only to sit the entire day idle before returning home. The reason -- despite a High Court order cancelling their transfers and ordering their reinstatement, the department refuses to give them login access to their systems, leaving them without any work.

These officials continue to report to duty at their offices at Kengeri, Gandhi Nagar, Indiranagar, Banashankari, Srirampura, Byatarayanapura, Srirampura, Jigni, Devanahalli and Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, and one in Mangaluru.

Highly-placed department sources conceded that this situation has been going on for quite some time. “The affected sub-registrars also repeatedly visit the head office at Kandaya Bhavan requesting their reinstatement. There are two sub-registrars for each post now with just one of them working. However, public work has not been impacted as those transferred in their place from different districts are carrying out their duties,” he said.

“Though the posts of those transferred from the district remain vacant as these 14 people have not joined their new places, clerical staff like the Second Division Assistant and First Division Assistant have taken over the duties of the sub-registrar in these districts,” the sources explained.