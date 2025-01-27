After Congress high command’s gag order, Siddaramaiah camp falls in line

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah showing signs of toeing the line of the Congress high command as he reportedly admitted, though subtly, that a power-sharing arrangement between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is apparently having a cascading effect.

The duo seems to have buried their differences after weeks of shadow boxing with the coterie of ministers aligned with Siddaramaiah, especially PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, indirectly staking claim to the KPCC president’s post, which is at present held by Shivakumar.

Other ministers in the Siddaramaiah camp, including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara – who nurtured the dream of becoming CM, and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, have stopped making public statements on change of guard in the party and government after a gag order issued by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

On fans raising slogans for his becoming the chief minister, Parameshwara said in Tumakuru on Sunday that he will not care to reply to political queries.

Shivakumar, who looked visibly relieved, held talks with Kharge on the sidelines of the Republic Day celebration at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was in a jovial mood. When asked what instructions Kharge gave, wearing a huge smile, he replied, “He (Kharge) built this office. Shouldn’t he be there for two minutes and have a coffee?

Will you make public what your family discusses? Congress is one family. The chief minister has made it clear during the ‘bagina’ dedication programme held at the Vani Vilas Sagar dam in Chitradurga district (on Thursday) that there is no crisis between us. He (Siddaramaiah) has clarified everything before the media.” He indirectly hinted at Siddaramaiah abiding by the party high command’s decision.

Siddaramaiah’s followers within the ministry have reportedly admitted to a change in guard in the government after October 2025 when the chief minister completes his 30-month tenure as CM. “Since Siddaramaiah is prepared to toe the high command’s line, ministers too have lost their ground to stake claim for the top post,” a Congress leader told TNIE.