Cops shot at Karnataka's Honnavar cow slaughter accused in leg in self defence

HONNAVAR: The Honnavar police on Saturday arrested a suspect, Faisal (19), in connection with the incident in which a pregnant cow was brutally slaughtered a week ago. The accused was shot in the leg when he tried to escape from the police.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted Faisal and arrested him at Duggur Cross near Kasarkod in Honnavar taluk. However, when he was being led to the police station, he attacked Police Inspector Honnavar Siddarameshwar, Sub Inspector Rajashekar Vandali, Constables Gajanan Naik and Ganesh Badni, while trying to escape. All four policemen were injured. Police said they opened fire in defence and overpowered Faisal.

The accused was later taken to the government hospital. A resident of Tonka, he and his accomplices are said to have slaughtered the pregnant cow at Kondukuli village in Salkod Gram Panchayat in Honnavar. The cow belonged to a villager, Krishna Achari, and was grazing on the ill-fated day. It did not return in the evening and was found slaughtered the next day when Achari went in search of it. The miscreants had left behind the cow’s severed head and legs on the spot and dumped the unborn calf.

According to the police, the accused and his accomplices then supplied the cow’s meat for a wedding event.

Faisal was arrested on Saturday, while one of his accomplices identified as Touseef, was arrested on January 24.

The police had constituted six teams to arrest the culprits, with each team headed by a senior officer. The probe was monitored by SP of Uttara Kannada district, M Narayana.