Irrigation projects, drinking water on CM Siddaramaiah’s budget wishlist

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Union Budget on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged the Centre to give necessary approvals for drinking water and irrigation projects and devise a new scheme for developing critical infrastructure in urban agglomerations to support their continued growth.

“As cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Raichur, and Kalaburagi continue to be engines of economic growth and employment, they are facing increasing pressure due to rapid urbanisation and migration from other parts of the country.

The new scheme should focus on addressing these challenges by providing funding for essential infrastructure projects in areas such as affordable housing, sustainable transportation systems, reliable water supply, modern sanitation facilities, quality healthcare services, and improved urban resilience to climate change,” the CM stated in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The CM also urged the FM to allocate funds for development of backward regions of the state. Kalyana Karnataka continues to experience significant regional disparities, particularly in terms of Human Development Index (HDI) parameters such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“While the state government allocates Rs 5,000 crore annually for the region’s development, this amount remains inadequate. I strongly urge the Centre to provide additional financial assistance to the state. This support will be crucial in enabling the state government to implement targeted developmental programmes and policies aimed at reducing disparities in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, ultimately fostering balanced growth across the state,” the CM stated.