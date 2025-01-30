Irrigation projects, drinking water on CM Siddaramaiah’s budget wishlist

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Union Budget on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged the Centre to give necessary approvals for drinking water and irrigation projects and devise a new scheme for developing critical infrastructure in urban agglomerations to support their continued growth.
“As cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Raichur, and Kalaburagi continue to be engines of economic growth and employment, they are facing increasing pressure due to rapid urbanisation and migration from other parts of the country.
The new scheme should focus on addressing these challenges by providing funding for essential infrastructure projects in areas such as affordable housing, sustainable transportation systems, reliable water supply, modern sanitation facilities, quality healthcare services, and improved urban resilience to climate change,” the CM stated in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The CM also urged the FM to allocate funds for development of backward regions of the state. Kalyana Karnataka continues to experience significant regional disparities, particularly in terms of Human Development Index (HDI) parameters such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
“While the state government allocates Rs 5,000 crore annually for the region’s development, this amount remains inadequate. I strongly urge the Centre to provide additional financial assistance to the state. This support will be crucial in enabling the state government to implement targeted developmental programmes and policies aimed at reducing disparities in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, ultimately fostering balanced growth across the state,” the CM stated.
Siddaramaiah also demanded a state-specific grant of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years for the comprehensive development of the Malnad region. This will help address the high costs associated with service delivery, enhance disaster resilience, and support sustainable development, while preserving the region’s ecological importance, he stated.
He also demanded increasing honorarium/incentives given to workers under various Centrally-sponsored schemes. In Karnataka, Anganwadi workers receive a total honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month, with Rs 2,700 from the Centre, and Rs 7,300 from the state. ASHA workers, who play a vital role in rural healthcare, currently receive Rs 7,000 per month (Rs 5,000 from the state and Rs 2,000 from NHM).
Cooks and helpers under the Anganwadi scheme receive Rs 600 a month from the Centre, while the state contributes Rs 3,100. “To better support these essential workers and strengthen services, it is requested that the Central share be increased to Rs 5,000 per month for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and Rs 2,000 per month for cooks and helpers,” he stated.
The other demands are: Reimbursement of funds spent on MSP operations; release of Special Grants of Rs 5,495 crore and state-specific grants of Rs 6,000 crore as per the recommendations made by the 15th Finance Commission; make Cess and Surcharge levied by the Government of India to be part of divisible pool; revision of the upper limit of Professional Tax; release Central Assistance of Rs 5,300 crore as announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 to Upper Bhadra Project under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP); file an appropriate application or affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking permission to publish the decision of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal, clearance to the Detailed Project Report of Mekedatu drinking water project and Forest/National Board for Wildlife clearance to the Kalasa Nala Diversion Project of Mahadayi basin.