'Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act contradicts SC's orders,' says HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC, during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL), questioned how the state government plans to 'reconcile legislation against superstitious beliefs with legislation like the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act, 2021.'

A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice M I Arun were hearing a PIL filed by D Keshavamurthy, a resident of Sarjapura Road in Bengaluru city, challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

The 2021 Act contains provisions for the the protection of religious structures, including those constructed illegally on public property and existing as of the date of commencement of this Act.

The petitioner contended that it is apparent that the objective of the Act in question is to circumvent compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court directed that no unauthorised religious construction should be carried out or permitted after September 29, 2009.

The impugned Act, however, has sought to protect the illegal structures after the said date and until October 21, 2021, the petitioner alleged. The petitioner added that the Act promotes illegality and unlawfulness in the name of religion, striking at the very concept of secularism.

The court orally asked the government advocate about the misuse of places of worship constructed in public areas.

When the government wanted to widen the road, overnight religious structures came over there, becoming a communal issue, the court said. A similar instance was depicted in the Kannada movie Udbhava.

The court then adjourned the hearing to March 3 and directed the state government to file its reply on the issues raised in the petition on or before February 25.