Hesaraghatta grassland reserve gets Karnataka cabinet stamp

BENGALURU: In what could be termed a victory for conservationists, the public and state forest department, the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday decided to declare 5,678 acres and 32 guntas of land (2298.18 hectares) in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru City district as ‘Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve’ (GHC) under Section 36(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
The government fulfilled a decade-old demand that was being stalled because of political controversy.
The area was the last standing ‘savannah’ ecosystem of Bengaluru. In October 2024, the State Board for Wildlife headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had approved the proposal which has now got the cabinet nod.
Meanwhile, the cabinet deferred the proposal to declare 5959.32 hectares, including 6km of Honnavar sea coast and forest area in Uttara Kannada district as ‘Apsarakonda-Mugali Marine Wildlife Sanctuary’.
OTHER CABINET APPROVALS
Implementation of World Bank-assisted Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme at an estimated cost of D5,000 cr, that includes a World Bank loan of D3,500 crore and State contribution of D1,500 cr
Infrastructure Sector PPP Projects Policy, 2025
Construction of road flyover and bypass road at a railway level crossing on Hassan-Holenarasipur railway line, at a revised estimated cost of D83.72cr
Construction of bridge across Bhima river near Kadani village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, at an estimated cost of D44.50cr
Market fee/user fee collected by APMCs to be redistributed, it was decided to contribute three paise to the Market Development Assistance Fund
Ex post facto approval to appoint senior IAS officer LK Atheeq as Additional Chief Secretary to the CM after his retirement
Construction of 19 Morarji Desai Residential school and college buildings under the minority welfare department, at an estimated cost of D304 crore, and 12 residential schools/hostels under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Yojana at an estimated cost of D191.19 cr
Revision of licence fee for ports
Revision of annual licence renewal charges of Karnataka Water Transport Board is expected to generate an additional revenue of Rs 3.50-4 crore per annum. The state’s minor ports include Karwar, Honnavar, Malpe, Belekeri, Manki, Padubidri, Keni, Bhatkal, Old Mangalore, Tadadi, Kundapur, Pavinakurve and Hangaratta.
Bill withdrawn
Withdrawal of Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, regarding Premium FAR. The Governor has returned the bill, seeking some clarifications. Since it involves legal aspects, it is appropriate to consult the relevant stakeholders.
Govt to pay litigation cost to royals
The ordinance for utilisation and regulation of Bengaluru Palace Grounds land was gazetted on January 29, 2025. Since it is not possible to return 1217.41 sqm of land already used for the Jayamahal Road underpass at the expense of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Corporation, it was decided to pay Rs 1 lakh litigation cost to the litigants, the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, following the Supreme Court judgment on December 10, 2024.
MUDA sites for Op Veerappan staff
The cabinet approved allotment of sites to three medical officers and staff of the health and family welfare department, who served in the STF for Operation Veerappan.