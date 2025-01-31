Hesaraghatta grassland reserve gets Karnataka cabinet stamp

BENGALURU: In what could be termed a victory for conservationists, the public and state forest department, the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday decided to declare 5,678 acres and 32 guntas of land (2298.18 hectares) in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru City district as ‘Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve’ (GHC) under Section 36(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The government fulfilled a decade-old demand that was being stalled because of political controversy.

The area was the last standing ‘savannah’ ecosystem of Bengaluru. In October 2024, the State Board for Wildlife headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had approved the proposal which has now got the cabinet nod.

Meanwhile, the cabinet deferred the proposal to declare 5959.32 hectares, including 6km of Honnavar sea coast and forest area in Uttara Kannada district as ‘Apsarakonda-Mugali Marine Wildlife Sanctuary’.

