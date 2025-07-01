For first time, KRS dam full in June, Karnataka CM offers bagina

MYSURU: In a moment soaked in history, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered bagina to the Cauvery at the Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) Dam at 1.35 pm on Monday. This is the first time ever that the KRS dam, one of the state’s lifelines, has reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 124.80 ft in June itself, since it became operational in 1932.

The district administration and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd officials had put up stunning floral replicas of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya at the entrance of the dam, paying homage to the visionaries behind the reservoir. Women dressed in traditional attire participated in the Poorna Kumbha ritual, even as the red and yellow Karnataka flag fluttered along the dam and at Brindavan Gardens.

The CM, along with his cabinet members and officials from Mandya and Mysuru districts, took part in the bagina ceremony. The bagina, a traditional offering of a saree, blouse piece, turmeric, vermilion, bangles, rice, flowers, and fruits, arranged on a bamboo tray, was let into the waters at the dam.

Taking on opposition parties, Siddaramaiah said, “There were 17 years when KRS didn’t have water. When we were in power during drought years, they blamed Congress and me personally. But today, nature has answered those lies. This is proof that nature favours truth and hard work making this a historic day.” He asserted that opposition parties BJP and JDS should stop spreading lies and think that people are fools.

Siddaramaiah said his government has sanctioned Rs 25,000 crore to irrigation projects which no previous government has done. “How could such a large sum be allocated if the government was facing a financial crisis as claimed by opposition parties,” he asked.

The government gives out Rs 19,000 crore annually as a pumpset subsidy to farmers, he said, stressing that Karnataka is the only state that is strictly adhering to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, while it has been ranked second in GST collection in the country.