Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with students from ISS on July 4

BENGALURU: After interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28, 2025, Group Captain and Axiom-4 manned space mission pilot Shubhanshu Shukla will now be answering the questions of inquisitive students from Bengaluru on Friday.

The AMSAT India, along with Upagraha Amateur Radio Club in coordination with Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS), will organise an 11-12 minute long live interaction for school students and experts in Bengaluru with Shukla.

The participants are expected to ask 15-16 questions, depending on the length of the session and the time taken to answer the questions from the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). However, officials maintained that the interaction will not be for the public. Selected students have been involved for this, and the questions have been prepared.

Trials for the unhindered interaction at the URSC have also started,” officials in URSC said. B A Subramani, Director of educational outreach, AMSAT India, who is also the station director at UR Rao HAM Radio station, told TNIE that this is the third interaction Indian students are having with astronauts in space.

The questions raised by students at URSC will be relayed through teleconferencing methods to the HAM radio station in USA.