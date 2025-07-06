Upa Lokayukta visits lakes to check pollution, says fix issues

CHANNAPATNA : Acting swiftly on the severe pollution and encroachment of lakes in and around Channapatna town of Ramanagar, Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra on Saturday visited several lakes in the taluk to know the ground reality. Justice Phaneendra directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara, Yeshwanth V Gurukar, to form a committee headed by him to ensure the compliance of the directions issued during this visit to all concerned authorities. He asked to fix the issues and submit a compliance report from time to time.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, the Commissioner of City Municipal Council, Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat, officials of Irrigation Department, Survey and Settlement and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board will be part of the committee.

Based on the TNIE report titled “Channapatna Lakes Choked By Sewage, Lack UGD System’ published by TNIE on May 15, the Upa Lokayukta registered separate suo motu cases regarding Kudluru lake, Hodikehosahalli lake, SM Halli lake, Sunnaghatta lake, Ramammana lake and Shettahalli lake. The report talks about how sewage water directly mixes into them due to a lack of Underground Drainage (UGD) and also their encroachment.

Thereafter, Justice Phaneendra took a report from the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lokayukta, Sneha P V, Ramanagara, on the issues highlighted by TNIE. In the report, the SP has given the findings stating that the lakes were encroached, and the water of Kudluru Lake and Shetthalli Lake is highly polluted.