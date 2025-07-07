INTERVIEW | ‘Corruption more dangerous than cancer’: Justice B Veerappa

Justice B Veerappa, Upa Lokayukta, Karnataka, is on a mission to cauterise the cancerous growth of corruption in bureaucracy. In an interaction with TNIE, he says the fight against corruption has to begin in the mother’s womb. He is determined to make the anti-corruption watchdog more powerful than ever at a time when IPS officers from within the Lokayukta too are mired in corruption.
Here are the excerpts:
Who do you think the corrupt are — people or elected representatives?
Corruption has prevailed since pre-Independence. Society as a whole is full of corruption, except for a few.
Why is corruption so rampant?
There are good laws like the Prevention of Corruption Act, but the people appointed do not implement them properly.
What makes people in power corrupt?
Position and possession. With selfish agendas, everybody is fighting for position and wealth. Corruption is more dangerous than cancer. Cancer can be cured, but not corruption.
What is the role of the Lokayukta institution as a whole?
In all, about 25,000 cases are pending before the institution. Of them, nearly 8,000 are false. These pose the biggest problem, causing colossal waste of time and manpower. Many such complaints are being filed to achieve a selfish agenda. By the time we find out, three years would have been lost as we have to follow all the procedures to dispose them of, including issuing notices to the concerned, calling for explanation and scrutiny. People should resist filing such complaints and allow us to give quality time to genuine complaints. The more we visit the districts, the more complaints we receive. But the manpower is not enough to take up these complaints. The institution is facing a severe shortage of staff and vehicles. We write often to the authorities, but no government is interested in strengthening the institution.
Which department is the most corrupt?
Can’t specify any particular government department or agency, but wherever we go, there is corruption. There are two types of corrupt public servants: The first come under the radar of Upa Lokayuktas, while the second under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta. Along with Lokayukta Justice BS Patil and Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra, I have conducted surprise visits to the departments and places like Bescom, BBMP, BWSSB, Excise Department, lakes in Bengaluru, Sakhi Centre at Majestic, Legal Metrology Department, sub-registrars’ offices, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, storm water drains on Hosur Road, Mittaganahalli Solid Waste Management site and Maharani’s College in Bengaluru, where the general public are suffering more.
Do you think the mode of corruption has changed?
Yes. Keeping pace with the changing economic offences, we have started checking digital payment apps installed in mobile phones of public servants wherever we visit. It has disclosed lakhs of unauthorised transactions beyond their legitimate income. Not just money, even ganja and liquor bottles were found when we conducted a surprise visit to the Excise Department.
How is the Lokayukta institution changing the system?
Change should start from the mother’s womb when it comes to corruption, because the Lokayukta alone cannot. The mother has to teach culture to children, and inculcate honesty in them. Not just that, she has to question her husband or children if they come with more money, whether it is legitimately earned or otherwise. If they are guilty, correct them then and there. Parents should tell their children to be honest so that they can lead a good and peaceful life. But the present situation is different. Unfortunately, teachers are focusing only on children getting 99% by hook or crook. These children may get high marks, but at the same time, they will also indulge in corruption in the same proportion when they reach positions like IAS or IPS. That is why wherever I go, I motivate children and youngsters to be honest. I declare my assets and liabilities every year without fail.
What is your opinion of the recent incident involving Lokayukta former SP Srinath Mahadeva Joshi, who was allegedly extorting public servants?
We got a tipoff, watched and caught constable Ningappa Savant colluding with Joshi and registered the crime. This shows we are committed, attentive and responsible to what is happening inside our house. The investigation is on. It happened despite the selection of good people among bad. Going a step ahead to strengthen Lokayukta and protect its autonomy, I have suggested to Lokayukta Justice BS Patil to bring in a system of appointing our own people, preferably ex-army personnel, instead of getting police officers on deputation, as they may be affiliated to this political party or the other.
What kind of complaints do you usually receive?
All kinds, including of land encroachment. Once a man approached us and said, “They (officials) are giving widow pension to my wife when I am alive.” Even officials get their share of such ‘widow’ pension in some districts. The present schemes (guarantees) are benefiting only the kin of officials more than those who actually need them. Whenever we come across those illegalities, we fix them.
There is a general perception that nothing happens without money. Is it true?
True, nothing moves. One needs money or influence. But there is a fear of the Lokayukta institution among public servants. We don’t let such errant officials free. To quote a few heart-wrenching stories, after a nine-year-long battle for retirement benefits, Nagarathnamma from Kolar district got over Rs 20 lakh as retirement benefits. A widow of a martyr in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district had to fight for 25 years to get a piece of land after the death of her husband in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. After our intervention, she is getting a site in a developed layout of the government.
What are the reasons behind low conviction rate in criminal cases?
Conviction is low because parties do not support the case during trial. Many turn hostile. Nobody fights for truth and everyone is greedy for money. Despite all this, India records the highest disposal of corruption cases globally.
Is there hope, or is everything lost?
No. I am the last person to say that. I have hope and faith. Even after 75 years of Independence, we are not able to implement the Constitution in true spirit. Now, the time has come to introspect. Youngsters should think of their responsibilities. Youth should have faith in patriotism and not in a private cricket event, which led to a stampede.
Do you think the Karnataka Lokayukta Act needs to be amended?
Yes. There must be an amendment. The Lokayukta institution should be given powers to take disciplinary action, at least to suspend officials found guilty during inquiry. There are good people in all fields, and they are frustrated, which may explode anytime, resulting in a revolt against corruption.
What about encroachment of lakes and forest land?
We are mercilessly evicting encroachers wherever it has come to our notice. For instance, in Tumakuru, we recovered 300 acres of forest land which was encroached by a few farmers. Earlier, Bengaluru was called the ‘City of 1,000 lakes’. Today, we cannot see even 100 lakes because of encroachment.
What keeps you motivated to fight corruption?
As a child, I was passionate about reading books on Swami Vivekananda, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and so on. I am motivated by my father and mother, who taught me culture. They used to tell me: “You don’t do anything for us, you live honestly.” Being the son of a farmer, I want to remove corruption in its entirety. When I look at the system, it pains me. I am trying my best to clean society and for the restoration of dharma. Whenever I got an opportunity to pray, I prayed to the Almighty to bless me with good mind and to give me strength to destroy evil. That is what I did when the archak of the Mariyamma temple in Udupi asked me to pray before the Goddesses.
How did you enter the legal profession, and what you do in your leisure time?
Since my student days, I have been patriotic. After my degree, I tried to become a sub-inspector. At that time, the minister concerned demanded a Rs 70,000 bribe. I told the minister, “I will not pay even 70 paise, and asked him, ‘Are you not ashamed to ask?’” My father thrashed me in front of the minister and told me I would not achieve anything in life. I challenged him. Then I went to Jnanabharathi (Bangalore University) to pursue my MA, but I faced a similar problem. Then I told them, “Being teachers, you do such things?” They said I spoke like a lawyer. Then, a thought came to mind: Why shouldn’t I become a lawyer? Then I went to then chief minister Kadidal Manjappa, who told me that pursuing law is difficult for farmers’ children. But I did not give up, did my law and became a lawyer as well as a judge.
What are your hobbies?
Reading is my favourite hobby. I am also interested in music and bharatanatyam, which is taught to my granddaughter. I used to watch Dr Rajkumar’s movies, namely ‘Bhoo Kailasha’, ‘Bangarada Manushya’ and also NTR’s ‘Adavi Ramudu’. A song impressed me from the Adavi Ramudu movie, ‘Krishi Unte Manushulu Rushulu Autaru, Mahatmulautaru’ (If man does farming (hard work), he becomes a saint and later a great man).
What is your message to corrupt public servants and politicians?
People should start ignoring corrupt people to remove corruption. But unfortunately, the corrupt people are glorified. Ultimately, the achievement of corrupt people is zero. If they earn through unfair means and when they die, their children cry only for a day. Soon after they revolt and divide the property. If we put our mind to it, we can make Karnataka corruption free.