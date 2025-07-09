Karnataka to table anti-fake news bill, bolster hate speech laws: Home Minister Parameshwara

MANGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday announced that a bill to curb the spread of fake news will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session. He also said that the state government is working to strengthen existing laws against hate speech.

Speaking to reporters after a peace meeting held in Mangaluru in the wake of recent communal murders in Dakshina Kannada district, Dr Parameshwara said the draft legislation targeting fake news is ready and will be tabled in the next legislative session.

Responding to allegations by BJP leaders regarding law enforcement's failure to curb illegal cow slaughter and 'Love Jihad', the Home Minister emphasized that the police act only when laws are violated.

"If illegal cattle transportation is taking place, it should be reported to authorities. People should not take the law into their own hands. The problem so far has been vigilantism, and that must stop," he said.

Dr. Parameshwara described the peace meeting as successful, stating that it aimed to promote communal harmony and bring positive social change. He noted that several region-specific and constructive suggestions were made during the discussion, and the government would consider them in consultation with the Chief Minister and relevant ministers.

“If communal incidents continue, the police will be compelled to take stricter action,” he warned. “While we are enhancing measures on the law enforcement side—such as deploying the Special Action Force—lasting peace requires a societal change. Public representatives, organisations, and educational institutions must work together toward that goal.”

Earlier, while addressing the peace committee meeting, the minister stated that merely posting efficient officers is not enough to restore peace. “People of the district must unite to bring back the region’s past reputation for communal harmony,” he said.

He also indicated that restrictions on local festivals might be relaxed. "The district minister will decide on forming village-level communal harmony committees. If civil society agrees, a communal harmony rally can also be organised. Law alone cannot solve every issue—cooperation and a sense of unity are essential,” he said.