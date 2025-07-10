India now global responder in disaster relief, says PM’s top aide

BENGALURU: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a key global responder in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, said Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Foundation Day of the Centre for Public Policy (CPP) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, here on Wednesday, Dr Mishra emphasised the pivotal role that institutions, legislation, regulation, and capacity building have played in transforming India’s disaster management system over the past 25 years.

Delivering a special lecture titled ‘From Gujarat to Myanmar: Evolution of India’s Disaster Management Policy and Practice during the Last 25 Years’, he reflected on India’s journey from being disaster-prone to disaster-ready.

India’s disaster management reforms, he explained, were born out of catastrophic events such as the 1991 Odisha supercyclone, 1993 Latur earthquake, 2001 Gujarat earthquake, 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and the 2005 Kashmir earthquake. These events exposed systemic vulnerabilities but also became catalysts for change.

The Gujarat earthquake, in particular, became a watershed moment. The state’s recovery programme, through the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), introduced a comprehensive model of response, reconstruction, risk mitigation, policy formulation, and public awareness. This model was later mirrored in national frameworks and institutions, he highlighted.