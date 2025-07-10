Woman gang-raped in friend’s house, four held in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men at her male friend’s house near Sai Layout in Doddanagamangala, in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Monday night. Police on Wednesday arrested the accused, who had also allegedly robbed the victims. The accused are Raghu alias Appu (23), Kenchegowda (26), Madesha (27) and Shashikumar (24), who are blue-collar workers in the city.

According to police, the victim had gone to her friend Nagesh’s house in Sai Layout on Monday night. “Nagesh invited Raghu to his home. However, Raghu and three others allegedly barged into Nagesh’s house. They threatened Nagesh and the woman and assaulted them. They raped the woman and demanded that money be transferred to an online gaming application. The woman transferred Rs 12,000, while Nagesh transferred Rs 8,000. The accused then called a mini goods vehicle and took away household items, including a television, refrigerator and washing machine, along with two mobile phones, before fleeing. The accused also threatened the duo against approaching police,” the police said.

The survivor filed a complaint on Monday night. Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the four accused were arrested. During questioning, it was learnt that Raghu was in financial trouble, and decided to rob Nagesh and the woman.

A case was registered related to gang rape, robbery and criminal intimidation. The accused will be produced before court on Thursday.