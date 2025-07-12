‘No comments’: DyCM DK Shivakumar says he’ll work for party

BENGALURU: A day after Siddaramaiah asserted that he will continue to remain as chief minister and complete his full term, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refused to react to the former’s statements. “I will not comment on the leadership change topic,” Shivakumar said, maintaining that he will continue to strengthen the party as KPCC president and also discharge his duties as the DyCM.
“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has given us deekshe and we are happy to accept it. I am going to continue with my work. I will not answer anything other than this,” Shivakumar said.
According to informed sources, Shivakumar tried to get an appointment to meet LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, but in vain. Shivakumar had cancelled his return ticket to Bengaluru from Delhi on Thursday.
Just a few days back, Shivakumar had said that he had no option other than supporting Siddaramaiah as the CM. “The Congress has entrusted me with the responsibility of strengthening the party and also given me the Deputy CM post. My focus is on the party and government’s welfare only,” the state Congress chief said.
When asked about Siddaramaiah commenting on the leadership issue even before the high command made a statement, Shivakumar said, “I will not fall prey to your questions. I am going to continue with my work.”
When asked about Siddaramaiah’s statement that Shivakumar has the support of only a few MLAs, the latter said, at present, he is just the KPCC president, and he will do whatever the party asks him to do.
“The CM has already answered. Do not ask me the same question again. Why are you (reporters) panicking about our internal matters when we are not?” Shivakumar said.
When asked about Siddaramaiah claiming that he will lead the Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections, Shivakumar said that it was his personal opinion. “As a party president, my focus is on the party. If the party is there, I will be there... if the party isn’t there, I am nothing,” Shivakumar reiterated.
Shivakumar said that there was no political discussion during his Delhi visit. “We discussed appointments of party workers as chairpersons and members to boards and corporations. Since all MLAs have submitted their opinions, we need to talk to ministers. As promised, we have to give suitable posts to those who worked to strengthen the party at the taluk and district-level organisation. This process has been delayed. This is in its final stages. As KPCC president, I will send their names to the high command to get its nod,” he said.