‘No comments’: DyCM DK Shivakumar says he’ll work for party

BENGALURU: A day after Siddaramaiah asserted that he will continue to remain as chief minister and complete his full term, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refused to react to the former’s statements. “I will not comment on the leadership change topic,” Shivakumar said, maintaining that he will continue to strengthen the party as KPCC president and also discharge his duties as the DyCM.

“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has given us deekshe and we are happy to accept it. I am going to continue with my work. I will not answer anything other than this,” Shivakumar said.

According to informed sources, Shivakumar tried to get an appointment to meet LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, but in vain. Shivakumar had cancelled his return ticket to Bengaluru from Delhi on Thursday.

Just a few days back, Shivakumar had said that he had no option other than supporting Siddaramaiah as the CM. “The Congress has entrusted me with the responsibility of strengthening the party and also given me the Deputy CM post. My focus is on the party and government’s welfare only,” the state Congress chief said.

When asked about Siddaramaiah commenting on the leadership issue even before the high command made a statement, Shivakumar said, “I will not fall prey to your questions. I am going to continue with my work.”