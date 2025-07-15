Bar brawl: Man chops auto driver’s foot in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A gruesome murder attempt was made on a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver for taking the side of his friend during a verbal altercation with the accused at a bar in Chamarajpet.

The accused cut one of the legs of the victim, Tejas, a resident of Anchepalya.

The incident happened on Friday near the bar in Rudrappa Garden. After his work, Tejas had gone to the bar with his friend Santosh. When the two were drinking, the latter’s friends Rahul, Prajwal and Abhishek had come to the bar. The trio started arguing with Santosh over a trivial issue. Tejas who started supporting Santosh also joined in the verbal altercation with the accused trio.

“The trio who went out from the bar returned with the lethal weapons. Tejas, who was about to go in his auto, was pulled out and attacked by the accused. The victim who had fallen unconscious was shifted to hospital by locals. The victim’s brother had filed a complaint in this regard.

It is not clear if Santosh was with the victim or had left before the accused returned and attacked the victim,” said an officer, adding that efforts are on to trace the accused. The Chamarajpet police have registered a case.