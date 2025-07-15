Not informed about bridge opening, CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about him not being informed about the inauguration of state’s longest cable bridge at Sagar in Shivamogga that was opened by Union Minister for Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday.

The CM stated that the state government places on record its protest against such non-cooperative action. “I do hope that all central ministers will be strongly advised to refrain from such discordant acts in the future,” he said.

The CM stated that organising any programme in the state without consulting the state government violates the protocol. It is also unusual that the name of a former chief minister was mentioned before the names of deputy chief minister, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and chairman of state Legislative Council.

The programme was held in spite of the state government expressing its disagreement. This shows sheer arbitrariness and defies the very spirit of cooperative federalism, which has always steered the Centre and state relations as per the mandate of our Constitution, he added.

The CM said the foundation stone laying function, dedicating five National Highway projects of 88 km with an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, was held on Monday by the ministry of road transport and highways at Sagar in Shivamogga district.

Work on bridge unfinished, CM tells PM

“After coming to know about this programme through other sources, I had personally written to the Union Minister on July 11, requesting him to postpone the event,” Siddaramaiah stated.

The CM also complained that the programme in Sagar was arranged without consulting the state government and the chief minister’s name too was mentioned in the invite. “Though the minister agreed to postpone the programme on July 11, to our dismay, the function has taken place. Hence I am bringing the serious breach of protocol to your knowledge,” he told the PM.

He also mentioned that this bridge was initially conceptualised by the state government in 2013 and subsequently implemented by the central government. He said as per the technical report, the work has not been completed and the inauguration should not have taken place.