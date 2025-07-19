Revenue Minister Gowda takes tahsildars to task for ‘not being available’ to people during office hours

BENGALURU: Slamming tahsildars and other officials of the revenue department in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts for ‘not being available’ to people during office hours, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said if they can’t do their work, they should give it in writing.

Taking the tahsildars to task at a meeting here on Friday, the minister said they can’t give reasons such as “attending court cases”. There are revenue inspectors to attend court cases. “If you don’t change your attitude, be ready to face the consequences,” he warned them.

He said they should be in their office and help solve people’s problems. “If you can’t do your duties, then give it in writing. At taluk offices, there are registers where you can mention the reasons for being away from office. If this order is violated, disciplinary action will be taken against you,” he said.

The minister convened the meeting in view of the slow progress in the implementation of the government’s ambitious Bhu Suraksha digitisation scheme in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

He said the digitisation work is progressing well across the state, except Bengaluru. He directed all tahsildars, including Grade I, Grade II and special tahsildars, to speed up the digitisation work. Action will be taken against them if they show no progress, he said.

Byre Gowda said people across the state are getting online services, except Bengaluru.

The minister told reporters that once the digitisation work is completed, people will get documents, especially those related to land, at their fingertips. “We are spending crores of rupees on this initiative. So far, we have scanned 32.64 crore pages of documents across the state,” he said.

Certified copies of documents can be obtained from www.recordroom.karnataka.gov.in. “So far, 1.99 lakh documents have been disbursed,’’ he said.

From Friday, people can apply online for documents at Atalji Janasnehi Seva Kendras. In the coming days, documents will be available at Bapuji kendras in gram panchayat offices. People need not go to such kendras if they have the Internet facility at home, he said.