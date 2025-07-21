Congress yet to make a move over four MLC seats

BENGALURU: In a bewildering act of political self-sabotage, the Congress has left four critical MLC nominations in cold storage for a staggering nine months — a delay that could cost the Grand Old Party dearly in the race to control Karnataka’s Legislative Council, say political observers.

According to them, this isn’t just a bureaucratic lag, but a baffling blunder. With the numbers tantalisingly close to tipping in its favour, the Congress has inexplicably stalled, letting a golden opportunity slip away. Even more astonishing is the case of one vacant seat — the former berth of then BJP leader CP Yogeshwara — which had only over 1.5 years remaining, and thanks to Congress’ slumber, eight months have already been squandered.

What’s left now is a measly 11 months, but sources reveal that the party plans to renominate the same candidate for a full six-year term, once this short window closes.

The other three seats have been vacant from the end of October, which means that they have been vacant for nine months now.

Now, with KPCC president DK Shivakumar visiting New Delhi on Sunday, party insiders claim that the names have finally been cleared: They are the same that were cleared earlier, but there was some stalling — Arathi Krishna (NRI forum), Ramesh Babu (chairman, PCC Media Cell) DG Sagar (Dalit activist), and Dinesh Amin Mattu (CM’s media team). But even with these picks ready, time is racing away.

Meanwhile, to unseat Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Vice-Chairman MK Pranesh (both from the BJP), the Congress needs to issue a 15-day notice, and that window is slamming shut fast, because the next legislative session begins in August.

If they fail to act now, they will be stuck waiting until December, because this session will be held only for 10 days, effectively losing a full year to claim the power they so vocally covet.