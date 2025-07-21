SIT probing Dharmasthala case needs helpline: Advocate for missing MBBS student's mother

MANGALURU: Legal counsel for Sujatha Bhat, the mother of Ananya Bhat, the first year MBBS student who disappeared while she went to the Dharmasthala temple has appealed the state government to set up a helpline for the already constituted Special Investigation Team(SIT) as few more individuals have come forward making similar allegations of 'horrible experiences' at Dharmasthala.

In an appeal, advocate Manjunath N said, "Government of Karnataka has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the Dharmasthala mass burials case and has entrusted the SIT to also probe the case of Sujatha Bhat and similar cases that may arise in the future. Since the SIT was constituted, I have received a few calls from the relatives of individuals who allege horrible experiences and tragedies at Dharmasthala and want to file police complaints but are uncomfortable with complaining to their local police stations."

Therefore, he has requested the Government to set up the ‘helpline’ for the already constituted SIT and to publicise the same. Further, he has requested that the Government duly notify the SIT’s office itself as a ‘police station’ for the purpose of receiving future complains. "We are aware that in cases where the SIT acts as a ‘police station’ but is itself not notified as a ‘police station’, the accused exploit it and seek stays from courts of law," the advocate said.