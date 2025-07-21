Will bring Yettinahole water, Metro to Bengaluru North: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister said the government is committed to bringing Yettinahole water to Bengaluru North district by 2027. “The BJP did not bother supplying water to this region. It was the Congress that is getting water. We have also decided to prepare a detailed project report to bring the Metro to Hoskote, and we will ensure it is completed during our term,” he said at an event organised to distribute e-Swathu documents, title deeds and distribution of benefits of various government schemes to beneficiaries in Hoskote, on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday.

He said property documents were handed over to over 6,000 people on Sunday and that already over 1 lakh beneficiaries were given title deeds.

“We have also taken steps to regularise B-Khatas in Bengaluru. Our government is also giving out more than one crore of patta khatas to scheduled tribes. Hoskote is a large producer of milk, and our ‘ksheera dhaare’ programme is helping dairy farmers in a big way,” he said.

Sharing his views on small traders and street vendors receiving GST notices, Shivakumar said small vendors are facing problems due to the GST introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

He said, “Notices are being issued to all those who are doing business of over Rs 40 lakh, and notices are being issued to tender coconut sellers, vegetable vendors, etc. This is the achievement of the Union government. The traders don’t have to worry, we will take necessary actions to protect their interests.”

“We have made several appeals to the Centre for funds for the last two years, but none of the BJP MPs are speaking for the state. They are not concerned about the poor of the state. Karnataka gets only Rs 13 for every Rs 100 it gives to the Centre in the form of taxes.”

At the programme, supporters of Shivakumar raised slogans that he will be the next chief minister of Karnataka