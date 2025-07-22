Congress will retain power in 2028, Vijayendra’s chair is shaky, says CM Siddaramaiah

PAVAGADA (TUMAKURU DISTRICT) : Days after asserting that he will remain the state’s chief minister for the rest of his term, Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress will retain power in 2028 by defeating the BJP and JDS.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Rs 2,529 crore project implemented to provide drinking water to Pavagada, Challakere, Molakalmuru, Kudligi, Hosapete, and parts of Chitradurga from the backwaters of the Tungabhadra dam.
He went on to appeal to the voters of Pavagada to elect the incumbent Congress MLA Venkatesh once again in 2028.
He also took a dig at state BJP president BY Vijayendra. “Vijayendra expects snap polls, which will not be possible as people have given the Congress a five-year mandate. I doubt whether Vijayendra will remain in his post in 2028, as his seat is shaky,” the CM said. He said that the BJP and JDS were spreading misinformation about the state’s finances as they “are jealous about the success of the five guarantees.”
“When we called for a debate, Vijayendra told us to call for fresh elections. Our government will be in power for five years. We are not afraid of elections, as we will win even if they are conducted now. Vijayendra’s chair is shaky, and he does not know whether he will be in his post till 2028 or not,” the CM said.
Siddaramaiah said that JDS continues to remain weak and is clinging to life by forging an alliance with BJP.
The CM also announced the commissioning of the 2250-megawattsolar power generating plant in Pavagada.
He promised to complete the Yettinahole project in two years. “Let the BJP show us a project they had implemented in Karnataka during their nine-year rule between 2008 and 2023,” he taunted.
Meanwhile, Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol advised Siddaramaiah to instruct the concerned officials to provide employment opportunities to the locals in the solar project.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the project to provide clean drinking water to the people of Pavagada taluk from the Tungabhadra backwaters will protect the health of about 17.5 lakh people and give them freedom from the fluoride menace.
The CM said that he was happy that he was inaugurating the drinking water project for which the foundation was laid by him in January 2018 and alleged that the previous BJP government ignored it. The project will provide potable drinking water to 270 villages of Pavagada taluk.