Congress will retain power in 2028, Vijayendra’s chair is shaky, says CM Siddaramaiah

PAVAGADA (TUMAKURU DISTRICT) : Days after asserting that he will remain the state’s chief minister for the rest of his term, Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress will retain power in 2028 by defeating the BJP and JDS.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rs 2,529 crore project implemented to provide drinking water to Pavagada, Challakere, Molakalmuru, Kudligi, Hosapete, and parts of Chitradurga from the backwaters of the Tungabhadra dam.

He went on to appeal to the voters of Pavagada to elect the incumbent Congress MLA Venkatesh once again in 2028.

He also took a dig at state BJP president BY Vijayendra. “Vijayendra expects snap polls, which will not be possible as people have given the Congress a five-year mandate. I doubt whether Vijayendra will remain in his post in 2028, as his seat is shaky,” the CM said. He said that the BJP and JDS were spreading misinformation about the state’s finances as they “are jealous about the success of the five guarantees.”

“When we called for a debate, Vijayendra told us to call for fresh elections. Our government will be in power for five years. We are not afraid of elections, as we will win even if they are conducted now. Vijayendra’s chair is shaky, and he does not know whether he will be in his post till 2028 or not,” the CM said.