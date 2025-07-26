CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DKS should apologise for remarks against EC: BJP President BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar apologise for supporting their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has made allegations against the Election Commission. “Congress won 136 seats in the assembly polls in 2023 and all three bypolls. Did Election Commission cheat that time too? Why don’t they suspect or raise objections over that,’’ Vijayendra questioned.

He told reporters that Rahul Gandhi has made allegations against the Election Commission, saying there was fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, and the CM and DCM had supported his statement.

“The Election Commission is a Constitutional body. Gandhi making allegations and raising suspicions is not just an insult to the EC, but an insult to democracy. Shivakumar, too, stated that because of such fraud, his brother DK Suresh lost Bengaluru Rural LS election. If the Election Commission has cheated, how did Congress win 136 seats in 2023, and if the Central government had put pressure on the EC, how did he become CM, and Shivakumar the deputy CM?” he said. He said the Bihar voters’ list case is in the Supreme Court. “If they (Congress leaders) want to give a public statement, why cannot they go to court?’’ he said.

On Mahadayi issue, Vijayendra said BJP will not allow any damage to state’s welfare.