CM Siddaramaiah snaps as crowd backs MLA Shivalingegowda for cabinet post

ARASIKERE: Raising of slogans and blowing of whistles by fans at public gatherings is common for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he reaches the podium to address public functions.

Usually, he continues the speech, taking it slightly in almost all public functions. In a surprise development, the CM on Saturday lost his temper and stopped his speech in the halfway and returned to his chair while addressing the mammoth gathering in Arasikere town on Saturday.

CM Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated development works worth over Rs 500 crores here, was upset when the supporters of local MLA KM Shivalingegowda continuously raised slogans in favour of their leader, demanding a ministerial berth.

Angry Siddaramaiah stopped his speech in the middle and moved towards his chair. Shocked by the development, local MLA KM Shivalingegowda and the district in-charge minister rushed to Siddaramaiah and pacified him.

Both KN Rajanna and KM Shivalingegowda took the crowd to task for the incident. Finally, the CM returned to the podium and continued his speech only after the crowd was stopped from raising slogans.

The CM said that giving a cabinet berth to Shivalingegowda is not in his hands. The high command has to make a decision in this regard. It is not fair to discuss such matters publicly.

Indirectly giving clues about cabinet berth to KM Shivalingegowda he said that K Shivalingegowda has a bright future and also has all the qualities to become the minister.

He also has asked the crowd to maintain the silence if you support KM Shivalingegowda. Siddaramaiah has lauded Shivalingegowda for his commitment towards development of the constituency represented consecutively for four times. He urged the people to maintain the same rapport and support Shivalingegowda in all aspects, and also re-elect him in the 2028 assembly election too. The CM said that KM Shivalingegowda is one of the best and popular legislators in the state.

Earlier housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed also has urged the CM and the DCM to give a cabinet berth to KM Shivalingegowda in the interest of the party. District in-charge minister KN Rajanna and Local MLA KM Shivalingegowda present.