KSRTC recruits 45 constables; disburses Rs 3.60 crore

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday handed over appointment letters to 45 Karnataka State Transport (KST) constables recruited on compassionate grounds. The minister also disbursed Rs 3.60 crore to families of deceased staff at an event held at KSRTC’s Central Office here.

Reddy said 271 posts were filled up in KSRTC this year with hiring on compassionate grounds, and over 1,000 across all the four transport corporations. A Rs 1 crore cheque was given under ‘Sarige Suraksha’ accident insurance, with Rs 27 crore paid so far. Another Rs 2.60 crore was disbursed under the Employee Family Welfare Relief Scheme.

Five new Airavat Club Class 2.0 buses were also launched on routes, including Bengaluru-Tirupati, Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mysuru-Mantralaya, stated a press release.