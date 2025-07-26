Special duty officers of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DKS indulge in public fight in New Delhi

BENGALURU: Even as the power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar has subsided, their special duty officers (SDOs) attached to the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi reportedly indulged in a much public fight.

DCM’s SDO H Anjaneya alleged that CM’s SDO Mohankumar C, also assistant resident commissioner (Grade-2) of Karnataka Bhavan, tried to hit him with his boots in the presence of other staffers.

Anjaneya, a Group B officer and senior by service, alleged that Mohankumar, who is younger, showed highhandedness and had an ego being CM’s SDO.

Anjaneya filed a complaint against Bhavan Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir on July 22, marking copies to the DCM and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, who has sought a report from the resident commissioner.

Mohankumar hails from Mysuru and had earlier worked with former union minister late V Srinivasa Prasad, a source said.

When the incident was brought to his notice, Siddaramaiah said he is not fully aware of the incident and will react only after getting the details.

Differences between the two SDOs seem to be simmering for sometime. Anjaneya alleged that Mohankumar had been scuttling his promotions and postings since the day the latter took charge as assistant resident commissioner (Grade-2).

On the alleged incident, Anjaneya said that when he went to Mohankumar’s chambers, the latter took off his shoes and threatened to beat him publicly.