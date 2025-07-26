Women’s panel chief Nagalakshmi Choudhary enters Biligiriranganath Tiger Reserve after 8 pm

MYSURU: Karnataka Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary’s visit to Nallikathri core forest area in Hanur taluk of Biligiriranganath Tiger Reserve at night has come under strong criticism from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and wildlife activists. Though the BRT entry and exit gates are closed at 6 pm, Choudhary was taken inside the forest after 8 pm. But her visit was officially scheduled at 3.30 pm.

Farmers, who are already unhappy with the government ban on grazing cattle inside forests, laid siege to the BRT forest office against the dual attitude of officers.

KRRS leader Baghyaraj charged that Choudhary was allowed to travel inside the forest after 8 pm, violating rules. He demanded that Divisional Forest Officer Sripathi produce permission taken from the tiger reserve director to allow Choudhary to travel inside the forest core area beyond 6 pm.

Sripathi told TNIE that the commission had sent the travel particulars (TP), mentioning that the chairperson wanted to visit tribal hadis at Mavathur and Nallikathri. As it was late, forest rangers accompanied her to Nallikathri to meet tribal families.

‘Such visits at night are allowed only during emergencies’

Soon after, Choudhary’s entourage left the BRT Reserve, though the TP had mentioned that she would stay overnight at Honnametti Guesthouse, he added. He said they made the arrangements as per the TP.

Few activists said such visits at night are allowed only during emergencies, and after obtaining permission from the project director. KRRS activists tore up copies of the government order banning cattle grazing inside forest, saying the forest personnel at checkposts should first stop cattle coming in from neighbouring states.