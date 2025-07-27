25 acres of crops cleared from Honnur lakebed in Davangere; farmers allege sudden action, officials cite encroachment

DAVANGERE: The Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department has cleared maize and tomato crops cultivated on the dried lakebed of Honnur near Narasipur in Davangere, citing illegal encroachment of government land.

Despite prior warnings and awareness drives, officials said farmers continued to grow crops on the encroached area. Farmers, however, claimed they were not adequately informed and alleged the action was sudden, resulting in losses of up to Rs 50,000 for some. Around 25 acres of crops were reportedly destroyed.The officials clarified that based on a government order they had cleared area. Assistant Executive Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Dept Praveen, said, “We had earlier issued notices to the farmers here and created awareness, but they still encroached the land and started growing crops, without paying any heed to the notices issued by us. We will clear whoever encroaches on the government land.”

Farmer Neelamma said, “They told us to grow crops, but today, they came and destroyed all the crops. They took this action without our knowledge. We have spent around Rs 50,000 on seeds and fertilisers, but everything is wasted. The officials told us to grow crops this year and eat them and now they have done this. It cannot be pardoned.” Another farmerette said, “If they had informed us earlier, we would not have spent money and planted the crops.”

Farmer Nagaraj said, “The officials came suddenly and destroyed around 25 acres of land without telling us. If they had given us one-and-a-half months, it would have been enough; we would have by then harvested the crops.”