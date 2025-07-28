BJP to protest against fertiliser shortage across Karnataka today

BENGALURU: BJP Raitha Morcha members will stage a protest against the state government across the state on Monday, over a shortage in fertiliser and also for distributing sub-standard seeds among farmers.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the protest will be organised across the state, except in Bengaluru. He added that neither the Congress government nor Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have any concern for farmers. The CM has not taken any pro-farmer decisions, Vijayendra said, pointing out that this year, the monsoon started early.

The agriculture minister should have known about this. “Sowing won’t happen at one time across the state. They should know what is the demand for urea. They should have some idea,” he said, adding that Karnataka got 8.70 lakh MT of urea from the Centre, of which only 5.25 lakh MT is available in the market. “Where did 2.5 lakh MT of urea go,” he questioned.

Further, Vijayendra said fertilisers in Karnataka are sold on the black market. Farmers are paying thrice the amount for urea. Also, their distress only increases when they are given sub-standard seeds, which is why they are protesting. “The agriculture minister should direct officials to identify agencies who supply sub-standard seeds and book them,” he demanded.