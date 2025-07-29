CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar launch Rs 1,000 crore projects in Maddur, challenge BJP-JDS

MANDYA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar put up a united show in Maddur by launching development works worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The duo listed out the contribution of the Congress government—from starting an agriculture university to commissioning MySugar factory—in Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s home turf, daring the BJP and JDS to spell out their contribution.

Addressing a mammoth Sadhana Samavesha at Maddur, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and JDS for making baseless allegations and spreading false claims that the State Government is bankrupt owing to the guarantee schemes. “How can we launch Rs 1,146 crore works if the government is bankrupt?” he asked the gathering.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd has spent Rs 565 crore over the last two years, he said. “The Congress government granted Rs 112 crore for the commissioning of the MySugar factory, waived power bills and announced an agriculture university for Mandya,” the CM added.

The government has introduced programmes for women, the physically challenged, and farmers through guarantees that have increased the per capita income of Karnataka, he said, adding that the government’s Shakti scheme has increased employment of women by 23% in Bengaluru and 21% in Hubballi-Dharwad.

He said that the people of Mandya are kindhearted and have immensely contributed to agriculture, culture, politics, education, and literature.

He announced a new 100-ft road in Maddur and appealed to people to cooperate to make it come true.