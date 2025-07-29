DK Shivakumar restraint on CM issue wins him sympathisers

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has restrained himself from countering Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue of a change in CM’s post, seems to be gaining the sympathy of party workers who have been campaigning for the DCM in the Old Mysuru region, the Vokkaliga bastion.

Shivakumar has gagged MLAs and issued a show-cause notice to Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain for airing views in support of him becoming the chief minister. On Saturday, party workers raised slogans calling Shivakumar the next CM at an event that was attended by Siddaramaiah too. “Because of Shivakumar’s influence, 4-5% of votes tilted in favour of Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls and the party could win six out of eight seats in Mandya. He also played a key role in winning the Hassan Lok Sabha seat,” said a Congress leader.

A Congress MLA from the old Mysuru region said Shivakumar is gathering the sympathy of workers for not reacting to the provocation of his detractors.

“Workers may sympathise with him, but it is the support of MLAs that will make him the CM. But if AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge makes up his mind to become CM, there will be no opposition from any quarters,” said one of Shivakumar’s sympathisers. Siddaramaiah had stated in New Delhi recently that Shivakumar has the support of only two to three MLAs.

Even the second and third rung leaders have noticed the restraint shown by Shivakumar, despite provocative statements from Siddaramaiah and his coterie, a party leader said. Siddaramaiah choosing not to take Shivakumar’s name at a public event last week has not gone down well with party workers. Many felt that Siddaramaiah should not have reacted in such a manner as Shivakumar, who was at the event, left only after informing the CM, he added.

Shivakumar, who is on a temple run, has gained sympathies of religious heads too, as they have supported his candidature for the chief minister’s post.