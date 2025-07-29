Kharge voices displeasure over being denied Karnataka CM post in 1999 despite efforts

VIJAYAPURA: Veteran Congress leader and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a prominent Dalit leader, has expressed displeasure that despite working hard to bring the Congress to power in 1999 in Karnataka, he was denied the post of chief minister. “Instead of me, SM Krishna, who had become KPCC president a few months earlier, was made chief minister. All my efforts were washed away,” he said. Kharge shared his unhappiness while participating in a programme to recall the contribution of late PG Halakatti and BP Patil, at BLDE College on Sunday.

Narrating how he struggled for the party and started his career as Block Congress president and then became Leader of the Opposition, Kharge said he, however, could not become chief minister. He said he continued to work for the party with sincerity and commitment, which helped him rise in the party ranks, and he is now AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He advised party workers to serve the party with dedication, and not run behind power.

Meanwhile, sharing his opinion on Kharge expressing displeasure on not being made CM, a prominent party leader who did not wish to be identified, told TNIE the reason could be because Kharge was actively working for the party while Krishna was relatively low-key. “Before 1999, Krishna did not participate as actively in party work as Kharge, who worked vigorously for the party’s development,” he said.

When Kharge was Leader of the Opposition, Krishna was made KPCC chief a few months before assembly elections in 1999. After the Congress won a majority, Krishna was made CM. “May be the party thought Congress gained a majority during Krishna’s leadership. However, Kharge’s work cannot be denied or undermined,” he said.