No remains found at first site as SIT begins exhumation in Dharmasthala mass burial case

The labourers were taken to the first spot identified by the complainant beside the Nethravathi bathing ghat. As the exhumation began amid rain, water started seeping into the pit, disrupting the process. An hour later, the SIT brought in an excavator to continue digging.

“Initially the digging was disrupted due to water ingress from the ground as the spot is very close to the river bank. We will continue digging until the complainant is satisfied and we are also convinced there is no need to proceed further at the spot. Once exhumation is completed at the first site, we will move to another,” an officer said.

A canine squad was also deployed at the site. According to sources, even after digging nearly 8 feet deep and 15 feet wide, no evidence of bodies or remains was found at the first site. The exhumation ended for the day and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

SIT officials including Internal Security Division SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama, who is the investigating officer in the case, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, Belthangady Tahsildar Pruthvi Sanikam, officials from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, and Scene-of-Crime (SOCO) officials were present. The SIT video documented the entire process. DIG M N Anucheth also visited the spot to oversee the operation and held discussions with officials.

The SIT had begun groundwork on Monday with a spot inspection in the presence of the whistleblower, amid heavy security. The witness-complainant had identified 13 sites in Dharmasthala village, Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada, where he allegedly buried or cremated bodies. These sites, including Banglegudde on the Nethravathi riverbank and a few spots near the highway, have been cordoned off. Two Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel have been deployed at each location.

Sources in the SIT said the witness-complainant is yet to show the spot where he allegedly exhumed skeletal remains by himself.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker, had filed a complaint on 3 July, alleging he was coerced into burying the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murders that took place a decade ago. Based on his complaint, Dharmasthala police registered a case on 4 July, and the SIT was constituted on 19 July.