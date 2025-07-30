Karnataka CM meets congress MLAs; DKS remains absent

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday started his four-day exercise of meeting Congress MLAs to address their concerns along with the concerned district in-charge ministers. The exercise has, however, drawn criticism from the Opposition, who hit out at the CM for meeting only ruling party legislators.
Former home minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra hit out at the CM saying, “Siddaramaiah is the CM for all-party MLAs, but he has proved to be partisan (by meeting only Congress MLAs).”
After taking part in the meeting with the CM, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara admitted that it was crucial to have coordination between MLAs. “The discussion was mainly on the Rs 50-crore grant released (under CM’s Infrastructure Development Programme, as Siddaramaiah announced Rs 100 crore for every assembly constituency). The ratio of the grants to be shared between the works of PWD and RDPR and how much should be given to MLAs’ discretion, was discussed,” the minister told reporters, adding that politics was not discussed. “The meeting was only about grants and development works and unity (among MLAs). There were small differences among us, but we will work in harmony in the interest of the development of our districts,” he added.
According to informed sources, the differences between the two Congress camps—one identified with CM Siddaramaiah’s camp and the other with DCM DK Shivakumar’s camp—also came up for discussion after Shivakumar’s relative and Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath raised the issue. The CM advised them to work in coordination, as there will be no disparity in the disbursal of grants for development.
The CM’s meetings at Vidhana Soudha are being held after AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala met over 100 Congress MLAs and ministers recently.
Siddaramaiah, along with his economic adviser Basavaraja Rayareddi and Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, held deliberations with the MLAs of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, and Hassan districts. The ministers concerned from the districts, including Dr HC Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, Dr G Parameshwara, and KN Rajanna, were present.
The status of major development works underway in these districts, the amount of money spent on agriculture and the grants released, and the time frame for completion of works were part of the discussion, stated a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Discussions on grants released for every sector and department and the status of implementation of projects announced in the budget were also held.
Siddaramaiah received information about the works undertaken with the MLAs’ grants, submitted proposals for the works to be done in the constituency, and gave suggestions. The CM also drew the attention of the MLAs to the positive impact on the district’s economy due to the successful implementation of the five guarantees. “MLAs and ministers should participate in meaningful debates in all Karnataka Development Programme meetings,” he advised.
DKS kept at bay?
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was not present during these meetings. This created a buzz in political corridors, but Shivakumar clarified that CM Siddaramaiah is using powers vested with him to hold meetings with MLAs. “Calling a legislators’ meeting is well within the power of the CM. What is wrong? AICC General Secretary Surjewala, who had held meetings with MLAs, has given his feedback to the CM. The legislators’ meeting is regarding that. I have no problem with the meeting... I’m not sure why it is troubling the media,” he said.
Asked why he was not invited for the meeting, he maintained, saying, “I have no issues with the meeting. I will hold a separate meeting with Bengaluru legislators, as we have a different agenda for Bengaluru city. I have also held discussions with many MLAs already.”
On BJP’s criticism, he said, “Let them set their house in order before commenting on other parties. There is factionalism in BJP.”
But Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna said that the DCM’s post is not a constitutional post. “I agree that as KPCC president, Shivakumar should have taken part, as the party and the government should be in good coordination. I don’t know what transpired between them (CM & DCM)”, Rajanna said.