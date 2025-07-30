Karnataka CM meets congress MLAs; DKS remains absent

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday started his four-day exercise of meeting Congress MLAs to address their concerns along with the concerned district in-charge ministers. The exercise has, however, drawn criticism from the Opposition, who hit out at the CM for meeting only ruling party legislators.

Former home minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra hit out at the CM saying, “Siddaramaiah is the CM for all-party MLAs, but he has proved to be partisan (by meeting only Congress MLAs).”

After taking part in the meeting with the CM, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara admitted that it was crucial to have coordination between MLAs. “The discussion was mainly on the Rs 50-crore grant released (under CM’s Infrastructure Development Programme, as Siddaramaiah announced Rs 100 crore for every assembly constituency). The ratio of the grants to be shared between the works of PWD and RDPR and how much should be given to MLAs’ discretion, was discussed,” the minister told reporters, adding that politics was not discussed. “The meeting was only about grants and development works and unity (among MLAs). There were small differences among us, but we will work in harmony in the interest of the development of our districts,” he added.