A fake drama by Congress, says Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Congress’ protest in Bengaluru against the alleged electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP on Wednesday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and accused him of “trying to divert attention from his political incompetence by levelling baseless allegations against the electoral process.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Rahul Gandhi, who has failed to earn the trust of the people, is again trying to divert attention from his political incompetence. “After sinking the Congress ship in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, failing even to cross the 100-seat mark, and suffering humiliating defeats in state after state, the forever-confused Rahul Gandhi is now planning a dramatic march in Karnataka,” Ashoka stated in his post on X.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi about the purpose of the protest, Ashoka said, “Is it because you’re staring at another crushing defeat in Bihar, just like you faced in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi? And tell us honestly, did Karnataka suddenly occur to you now?”

The BJP leader sought to know where was Rahul Gandhi when over 50 poor borrowers died by suicide after being harassed by microfinance companies and where was he when 11 people died in the stampede during IPL celebrations in Bengaluru. “But now, with defeat looming in Bihar, you’re rushing to Bengaluru to create a smokescreen, seeking anticipatory bail for your own leadership failures and your party’s growing irrelevance,” he stated in his post on X.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra termed the protest planned by the Congress a “fake drama”.

Addressing reporters, he said if Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have any proof of electoral fraud, they should produce it before a court of law.

“Let’s see what kind of protest Rahul Gandhi holds when he comes here on August 4 or 5. We too will prepare a strategy to counter it,” he said.

Vijayendra said if Congress is allowed to organise a protest in Bengaluru, the police should also allow BJP to do so. They should not prevent BJP from organising a protest, he added.