Ball in Sonia, Rahul’s court, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: The debate over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent statement that he was denied the chief minister’s post in Karnataka in 1999 refuses to die down, with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi saying that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have to take a call on the former’s return to state politics.

“He had stated that in the 1990s he missed the opportunity because of those within the party. It is not that Kharge, being a senior leader, shouldn’t become the CM... Everyone has the desire to occupy the top post. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had moved Kharge to the national scene to avoid two or three power centres in Karnataka,” Satish said, adding that the two leaders now have to take a call on sending Kharge back to state politics.

“Let us wait, as they need to take a call, and some leader from the state should be moved to the national level to avoid a clash in Karnataka. The Congress high command will chalk out a strategy,” Satish told reporters in Vidhana Soudha.

On whether the top brass would “compensate” Kharge for his “sacrifice” in 1999, Satish quipped, “Maybe.”

On CM Siddaramaiah meeting party MLAs and ministers, Satish defended the former, saying he has the power to convene the meeting. It can be recalled that state Congress chief and DyCM DK Shivakumar was not present at the meetings held in Vidhana Soudha.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had first met the party MLAs, and now, the CM is holding district-wise meetings, he said. Shivakumar, as KPCC president, can also call a meeting of Congress MLAs, Satish added.

Satish said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Bengaluru next week to protest against the alleged manipulation of the electoral process. “There needs to be an investigation regarding electoral irregularities, which is why the struggle is underway now... we cannot do anything once the list is finalised,” Satish added.